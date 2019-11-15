D.A. Davidson & CO. Lowers Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 1.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 2.7% during the second quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.6% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.4% during the second quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 53.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.38, for a total value of $490,978.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,181,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,652,010.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,009 shares of company stock worth $5,081,757. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HSY opened at $146.31 on Friday. Hershey Co has a 52-week low of $100.80 and a 52-week high of $162.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $29.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

