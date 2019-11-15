D.A. Davidson & CO. Raises Stock Holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 1.73% of Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF worth $2,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $705,000.

Get Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:VSDA opened at $34.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.29. Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $35.44.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoryshares Dividend Accelerator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.