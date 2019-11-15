D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,242 Shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in Welltower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WELL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wood & Company reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.66.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.22. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $65.94 and a 12-month high of $93.17. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 86.35%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

