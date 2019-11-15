D. R. Horton (DHI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

D. R. Horton (NYSE: DHI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/13/2019 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.50 to $55.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at Buckingham Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock.

11/13/2019 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $55.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $62.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2019 – D. R. Horton was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2019 – D. R. Horton had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research.

9/17/2019 – D. R. Horton had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $49.00 to $52.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

NYSE DHI opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. D. R. Horton Inc has a 52-week low of $32.39 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

Get D R Horton Inc alerts:

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that D. R. Horton Inc will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from D. R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. D. R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $346,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,831,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,631,664,000 after buying an additional 315,191 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 7.4% in the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,278,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,048,294,000 after buying an additional 1,540,500 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in D. R. Horton in the second quarter worth approximately $387,479,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,337,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,074,000 after buying an additional 165,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in D. R. Horton by 37.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $174,946,000 after buying an additional 1,111,745 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for D R Horton Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D R Horton Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.