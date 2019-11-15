Dai (DAI) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. One Dai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011858 BTC on major exchanges including Radar Relay, Bancor Network, OasisDEX and Gatecoin. Dai has a market cap of $102.59 million and $5.02 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dai has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dai alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About Dai

Dai’s genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Dai’s total supply is 101,779,369 tokens. Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dai is www.makerdao.com. The official message board for Dai is medium.com/@MakerDAO.

Dai Token Trading

Dai can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Gatecoin, HitBTC, OasisDEX, Bibox, YoBit, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, DDEX, Radar Relay, AirSwap and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.