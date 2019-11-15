Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LW. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 16.1% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 196,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 27,209 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 1,034.7% during the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 282,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,911,000 after purchasing an additional 257,766 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,910 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.0% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW stock opened at $81.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.91. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.64.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.45 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,426.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

In other Lamb Weston news, VP Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.59, for a total transaction of $99,778.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,993.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LW. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.71.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

