Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 4,425 Shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,356,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $964,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,108,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,469,000 after purchasing an additional 963,902 shares during the period. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 26,482,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 9,067,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,432 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,390,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Morris A. Davis acquired 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.02 per share, for a total transaction of $125,097.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $18.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.26.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 84.94%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

Several research firms recently commented on AGNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AGNC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

