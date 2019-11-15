Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $448,000 Position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOO. Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 412,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,003,000 after acquiring an additional 44,400 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MOO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.26. VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.16 and a fifty-two week high of $68.22.

VanEck Vectors Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

