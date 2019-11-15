Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,835,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,301,740,000 after buying an additional 460,562 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,900,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,931,000 after purchasing an additional 565,847 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,804,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $263,899,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,580,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,777,000 after purchasing an additional 131,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.47. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $99.81.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 68.94%.

PNW has been the subject of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up previously from $87.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.83.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

