Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of Y. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,571,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 453.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,236,000 after acquiring an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,939,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Alleghany by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,150,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alleghany by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 463,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,834,000 after acquiring an additional 19,488 shares in the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $661.25.

NYSE Y opened at $784.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $776.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $724.98. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $577.59 and a 52-week high of $808.50. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

