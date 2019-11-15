Daniel T. Smith Sells 7,969 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Stock

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) VP Daniel T. Smith sold 7,969 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $515,753.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,646.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:OC traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.16. 1,006,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $40.64 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

OC has been the subject of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Buckingham Research raised shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Owens Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. HG Vora Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,160,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,656,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,507,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $204,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,968 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,906,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after acquiring an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

