Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum cut Daseke from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Daseke has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

DSKE traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 184,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,196. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($4.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($3.97). Daseke had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ena Williams acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $73,920.00. Insiders own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Daseke by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 3,804.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 4,428,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314,900 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Daseke by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Daseke by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,506 shares during the period. 28.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, heavy machinery, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials.

