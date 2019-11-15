Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $45.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Datadog traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 332938 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.40.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DDOG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other news, CFO David M. Obstler bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 525,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $14,175,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 571,280 shares of company stock worth $15,271,460.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Index Venture Associates VI Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,311,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,600,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,543,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,916,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.24% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.68.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

