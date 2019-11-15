Davita (DVA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Davita (NYSE: DVA) recently:

11/14/2019 – Davita was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/12/2019 – Davita is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Davita was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

11/6/2019 – Davita had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $72.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Davita was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Davita was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

NYSE:DVA opened at $68.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $70.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Davita had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 1.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Davita in the third quarter worth about $1,141,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 33.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Davita by 38.7% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

