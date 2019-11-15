Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Davita were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Davita by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 187,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $493,000. Northstar Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of Davita by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 37,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the period. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Davita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,644,000. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

DVA stock opened at $68.93 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.29. Davita had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Davita’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DVA shares. Raymond James cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Davita from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TheStreet upgraded Davita from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.81.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

