DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DBS Group Holdings Ltd is the holding company of DBS Bank and is one of the largest companies in terms of market capitalisation whose shares are listed on the Singapore Exchange. DBS Group Holdings Ltd and its subsidiaries form one of the largest banking groups in the region in terms of shareholders’ funds and total assets. DBS is also a leading bank in Hong Kong. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DBSDY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.00.

DBSDY traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,745. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.24. The company has a market capitalization of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

About DBS GRP HOLDING/S

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

