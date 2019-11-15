Dean Capital Investments Management LLC Takes Position in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG)

Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Celgene during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celgene by 212.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Celgene in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 72.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CELG. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Sunday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised Celgene from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Celgene from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Celgene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Shares of CELG stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $58.59 and a 52-week high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.17.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.29. Celgene had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 34.63%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Celgene’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celgene Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total transaction of $1,114,185.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,957.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Company Profile

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

