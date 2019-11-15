Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) PT Raised to $180.00 at UBS Group

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target (up from $176.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.26.

Deere & Company stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. Deere & Company has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $180.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $171.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.09). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Samuel R. Allen sold 114,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total value of $20,371,309.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 423,497 shares in the company, valued at $75,509,515.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Field sold 12,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $2,274,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,494,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Deere & Company by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 649,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

