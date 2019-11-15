Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0408 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One Delphy token can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000481 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC and OKEx. Delphy has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $94,300.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00238180 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.17 or 0.01451668 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00035064 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00140829 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Delphy

Delphy’s launch date was November 8th, 2017. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 tokens. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org.

Delphy Token Trading

Delphy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, OKEx and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

