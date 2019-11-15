Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) Shares Down 6.9%

Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) shares traded down 6.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.51 and last traded at $7.53, 906,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 1,230,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.09.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Dermira from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Dermira in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Dermira from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $438.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.08.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.34. Dermira had a negative net margin of 256.08% and a negative return on equity of 583.07%. The business had revenue of $11.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.07 million. Analysts forecast that Dermira Inc will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dermira news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 6,000 shares of Dermira stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,917.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Thomas G. Wiggans acquired 23,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $199,998.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,666 shares in the company, valued at $338,747.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dermira by 124.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 621.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dermira in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dermira by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira Company Profile (NASDAQ:DERM)

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

