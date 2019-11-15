Dermot Smurfit Sells 250,000 Shares of Gan Plc (LON:GAN) Stock

Gan Plc (LON:GAN) insider Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.95), for a total value of £372,500 ($486,737.23).

On Wednesday, November 6th, Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of GAN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.67), for a total value of £320,000 ($418,136.68).

On Friday, September 20th, Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of GAN stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.11), for a total value of £212,500 ($277,668.89).

GAN stock opened at GBX 153.46 ($2.01) on Friday. Gan Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 43.20 ($0.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 106.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 77.12. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 million and a P/E ratio of -54.81.

About GAN

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

