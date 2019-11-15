Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.70

Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.70 and traded as low as $1.52. Destination XL Group shares last traded at $1.53, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.69.

In related news, Director Seymour Holtzman purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $40,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,332,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,975,882.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Reaves acquired 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, with a total value of $29,342.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 136,469 shares in the company, valued at $184,233.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 216,042 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,898. 29.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Destination XL Group stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,005,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 2.02% of Destination XL Group worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Destination XL Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:DXLG)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.