Dether Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded 42.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dether has a total market cap of $174,484.00 and approximately $85.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dether alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043413 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $605.92 or 0.07128426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000415 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002908 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000078 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0904 or 0.00001063 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017521 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. It launched on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.