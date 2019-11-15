Deutsche Bank Raises Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target to GBX 2,010

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 1,970 ($25.74) to GBX 2,010 ($26.26) in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.59% from the stock’s current price.

BRBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. BNP Paribas lifted their price target on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 2,050 ($26.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burberry Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,007.86 ($26.24).

Get Burberry Group alerts:

LON BRBY opened at GBX 2,129 ($27.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion and a PE ratio of 26.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,032.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,015.25. Burberry Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,618.50 ($21.15) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,362 ($30.86).

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.