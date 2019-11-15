Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Independent Research set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on shares of BHP Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,820 ($23.78) price target (up from GBX 1,810 ($23.65)) on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,775.77 ($23.20).

LON:BHP traded up GBX 15.40 ($0.20) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,690 ($22.08). The company had a trading volume of 4,085,798 shares. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 18.17 ($0.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,078.50 ($27.16). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,682.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,809.51. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion and a PE ratio of 10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76.

In other BHP Group news, insider Susan Kilsby purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,713 ($22.38) per share, with a total value of £49,677 ($64,911.80).

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

