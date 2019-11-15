Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PBB. Berenberg Bank set a €11.90 ($13.84) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. HSBC set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Pareto Securities set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.42 ($14.44) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.39 ($15.57).

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank stock traded up €0.05 ($0.06) on Thursday, reaching €13.41 ($15.59). The stock had a trading volume of 433,421 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average is €11.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.34. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1 year low of €10.36 ($12.05) and a 1 year high of €15.46 ($17.98).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

