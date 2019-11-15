DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of DEUTSCHE POST A/S from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Get DEUTSCHE POST A/S alerts:

Shares of DPSGY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,162. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. DEUTSCHE POST A/S has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.82.

About DEUTSCHE POST A/S

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DEUTSCHE POST A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.