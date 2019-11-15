Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €12.10 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €12.70 ($14.77) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €17.40 ($20.23) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America set a €18.00 ($20.93) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €16.57 ($19.27).

Shares of Deutsche Telekom stock traded up €0.07 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting €15.19 ($17.67). 12,483,791 shares of the company traded hands. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($21.08). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €15.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €15.19.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

