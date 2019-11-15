Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) Receives Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DWNI. Barclays set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Wohnen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen stock opened at €34.71 ($40.36) on Wednesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a one year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a one year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €33.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €35.04.

Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

