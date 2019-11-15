DEX Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.26 Million (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 15th. One DEX token can currently be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and Coinbit. In the last seven days, DEX has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and approximately $1.26 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00241081 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.01457900 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00035592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.13 or 0.00142755 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000090 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit.

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.