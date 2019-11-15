Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Dialog Semiconductor Plc (ETR:DLG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €40.73 ($47.36).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLG. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($47.67) price objective on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of Dialog Semiconductor stock opened at €45.34 ($52.72) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03. Dialog Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a fifty-two week high of €44.98 ($52.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €42.50 and a 200 day moving average of €38.05.

Dialog Semiconductor Company Profile

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

