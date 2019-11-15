Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO Sells $400,000.00 in Stock

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DRNA) COO James B. Weissman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,704 shares in the company, valued at $694,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,783. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.29. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $9.31 and a 12-month high of $20.89.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 541.24%. Analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DRNA. BidaskClub raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. HC Wainwright set a $22.00 price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Leerink Swann raised their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiovascular diseases.

