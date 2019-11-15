Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

DKS has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James started coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Dicks Sporting Goods to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Nomura assumed coverage on Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup set a $37.00 target price on Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.69.

NYSE:DKS opened at $40.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $29.69 and a 12-month high of $41.59.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 77.8% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,198,994 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $76,151,000 after buying an additional 962,473 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter worth approximately $70,242,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 12.8% during the second quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338,895 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $46,366,000 after buying an additional 152,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 394.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 740,262 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $25,636,000 after buying an additional 590,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

