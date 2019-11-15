Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) vs. 8X8 (OTCMKTS:EGHT) Financial Contrast

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) and 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Digerati Technologies alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Digerati Technologies and 8X8, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digerati Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A 8X8 1 4 8 0 2.54

8X8 has a consensus target price of $25.37, indicating a potential upside of 24.43%. Given 8X8’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 8X8 is more favorable than Digerati Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Digerati Technologies has a beta of 2.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 8X8 has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of 8X8 shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Digerati Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of 8X8 shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Digerati Technologies and 8X8’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digerati Technologies -74.83% N/A -104.59% 8X8 -32.60% -40.84% -18.62%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Digerati Technologies and 8X8’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digerati Technologies $6.04 million 0.20 -$4.52 million N/A N/A 8X8 $352.59 million 5.80 -$88.74 million ($0.69) -29.55

Digerati Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 8X8.

Summary

8X8 beats Digerati Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Digerati Technologies Company Profile

Digerati Technologies, Inc. is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. It also offers oilfield services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc. provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies. Through a combination of open application program interface (API) and pre-built integrations, its solutions leverage critical customer context from internal data systems and customer relationship management (CRM) systems. Its software product, branded as 8×8 Virtual Office, delivers voice as a service across the world. 8×8 Virtual Office enables a customer to use a single business phone number to place and receive calls from any supported device. It provides software to enable a multi-channel contact center under the 8×8 Virtual Contact Center brand. Its Virtual Office Meetings software solution is a tool for teams within the enterprise to meet and collaborate on a shared project.

Receive News & Ratings for Digerati Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digerati Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.