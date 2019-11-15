DigitalNote (XDN) Hits Market Capitalization of $5.02 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. One DigitalNote coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $2,459.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.64 or 0.00723611 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002706 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000151 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 7,372,476,768 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalNote should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DigitalNote using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

