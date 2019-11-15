Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang Sells 2,454 Shares

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Francis Tang sold 2,454 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $114,111.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 86,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Francis Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 7th, Francis Tang sold 70 shares of Diodes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $3,272.50.

Shares of NASDAQ DIOD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.01. 426,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,409. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $49.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $323.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Diodes from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $1,195,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 5.1% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $385,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Diodes during the third quarter valued at $87,623,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 296.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 80,022 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

