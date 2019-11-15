Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $298.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-$0.51 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-$3.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded up $3.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,000,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,575. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $56.09 and a one year high of $71.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

DLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. B. Riley upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total value of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.