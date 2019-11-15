Dolby Laboratories Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 855 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,349% compared to the average volume of 59 call options.

Shares of DLB traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,046,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,474. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $56.09 and a twelve month high of $71.77. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DLB. ValuEngine raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $904,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 8,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total value of $500,344.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 245,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $15,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 32,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the period. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 121.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 149,373 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,649,000 after acquiring an additional 81,971 shares during the period. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

