Douglas A. Rachlin Acquires 50,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $324,500.00.

NML opened at $6.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $8.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund by 276.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000.

About Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

