Douglas Beck Buys 9,710 Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) CFO Douglas Beck bought 9,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $50,006.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,006.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Douglas Beck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 12th, Douglas Beck bought 689 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.98 per share, with a total value of $2,742.22.

On Friday, November 8th, Douglas Beck bought 2,250 shares of BeyondAirInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $9,202.50.

Shares of XAIR stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $4.01. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,316. BeyondAirInc . has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.77 and a beta of -0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.43.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.63 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BeyondAirInc . in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BeyondAirInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

