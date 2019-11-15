Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.53 and the highest is $0.54. Douglas Emmett reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.11. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.38). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

DEI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $51.00 target price on Douglas Emmett and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Douglas Emmett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

Shares of DEI opened at $43.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $32.32 and a 1 year high of $43.86. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.49%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

