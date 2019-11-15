Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) PT Raised to C$30.50 at CIBC

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$27.00 to C$30.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$26.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$28.92.

Shares of D.UN stock traded up C$0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$29.50. 122,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,381. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 12-month low of C$21.56 and a 12-month high of C$30.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.45, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.84.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

