Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their buy rating on shares of Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $53.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRQ. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dril-Quip from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.31.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.21. The stock had a trading volume of 172,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,806. Dril-Quip has a one year low of $26.62 and a one year high of $56.71. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.19). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Raj Kumar sold 819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total transaction of $35,716.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,774 shares in the company, valued at $513,464.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake T. Deberry sold 29,086 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $1,267,858.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,439,984.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,981 shares of company stock valued at $2,669,275 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $27,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 450.0% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the second quarter worth $62,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $113,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the third quarter worth $271,000.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

