Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €34.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Duerr and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on Duerr and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duerr has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €30.46 ($35.42).

DUE traded down €0.18 ($0.21) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €28.96 ($33.67). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,708. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €25.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.12. Duerr has a 52-week low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 52-week high of €42.26 ($49.14).

About Duerr

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

