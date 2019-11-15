Duerr (ETR:DUE) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Main First Bank

Main First Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €33.00 ($38.37) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on shares of Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Duerr in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.46 ($35.42).

Shares of ETR:DUE opened at €29.26 ($34.02) on Monday. Duerr has a 1-year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1-year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.03.

Duerr Company Profile

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

