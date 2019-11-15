Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) Trading 9.3% Higher

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG)’s share price traded up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.70 and last traded at C$1.65, 171,419 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 506% from the average session volume of 28,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.51.

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.76. The company has a market cap of $61.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46.

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$30.36 million for the quarter.

Dynacor Gold Mines Company Profile (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and precious metals. Its flagship property is the Tumipampa property covering an area of 9,756 hectares located in the province of Abancay, Peru.

