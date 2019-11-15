Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) Announces Earnings Results

Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Dynatronics had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 9.65%.

Dynatronics stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.72. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynatronics has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $1.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.07.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Dynatronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price target on shares of Dynatronics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dynatronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Company Profile

Dynatronics Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes orthopedic soft goods, medical supplies, and physical therapy and rehabilitation equipment in the United States and internationally. It offers ankle and wrist braces, hot packs, cold packs, lumbar rolls, cervical collars, slings, cervical pillows, bolsters, positioning wedges, back cushions, lotions and gels, paper products, athletic tape, splints, elastic wraps, exercise weights, exercise bands and tubing, electrodes, and rehabilitation and back products.

