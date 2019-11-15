e-Gulden (EFL) Price Up 5.5% Over Last 7 Days

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. e-Gulden has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $1,387.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.86 or 0.00681618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000060 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001276 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000328 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,925,732 coins and its circulating supply is 17,103,341 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati.

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

e-Gulden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

