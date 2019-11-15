Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,734 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Tyers Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invacare by 86.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,162 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invacare during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invacare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get Invacare alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Invacare in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Invacare stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.20. Invacare Co. has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $11.63.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The health services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.81 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Invacare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Invacare’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.79%.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company operates through Europe, North America/Home Medical Equipment, Institutional Products Group, and the Asia/Pacific segments.

Recommended Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.