Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PHG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 59.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,349,000 after purchasing an additional 584,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 245.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,613,000 after purchasing an additional 336,968 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter worth about $8,228,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 126.4% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 262,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 146,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,258,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,831,000 after purchasing an additional 114,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHG. ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $44.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12 month low of $32.98 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.26 and a 200 day moving average of $44.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

